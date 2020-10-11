By Trend

The information has spread that former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan is transporting weapons and ammunition to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Under international law, people who commit such acts are put on the wanted list by Interpol, Trend reports.

This was stated by Nizami Safarov, a member of Azerbaijan's Committee on Defense, Security, and Fight against Corruption at the briefing of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He stressed that Azerbaijan supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as stated by Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev. But to do this, the occupying forces of Armenia must leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and Armenia must submit a schedule for the sequential withdrawal of its armed forces.

