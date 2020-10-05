By Trend

Famous Armenian blogger Tigran Kocharyan has condemned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for giving the order to strike at Azerbaijani Ganja city, Trend reports.

In an appeal on his pigh.tv page, the blogger very harshly criticized Pashinyan and actually accused him of Armenia's defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The Armenian blogger said that Russia no longer supports Armenia, noting that the leadership of Pashinyan spread false information that there are Russian servicemen in Khankandi.

Kocharyan checked through his sources and established that this is disinformation.

The blogger also said that on the southern front of Nagorno-Karabakh (Fizuli-Jebrail direction), the Armenians suffered a complete defeat, most of the wounded died due to the lack of transport for their transportation, and on the northern front (Aghdara direction), the attracted mercenaries couldn’t withstand the artillery strikes of Azerbaijan and were forced to flee.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

