By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia is endangering the lives of foreign journalists and is violating the international humanitarian law by inviting them to the area of ongoing military operations.

The ministry made the remarks on October 2 while commenting on the reports that two journalists of the French newspaper "Le Monde" were injured in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The deliberate taking of foreign journalists to the dangerous zone clearly shows that the Armenian government ignores its obligations to ensure the safety of journalists and uses foreign journalists for its own propaganda purposes,” the ministry said.

Furthermore, the ministry appealed to foreign journalists to obtain Baku’s consent in connection with the visits to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reiterated the Defence Ministry’s September 27 statement that the Azerbaijani army does not target civilians and civilian infrastructure and, unlike the occupying Armenia, complies with the requirements of the provisions of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions during military operations.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.