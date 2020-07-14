By Trend

The Armenian provocation was aimed at involving Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries in the conflict, Russian expert and TV presenter Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend commenting on the attack of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

According to the expert, it is no coincidence that the Armenian lobby in the media spoke of an alleged attack from Azerbaijan and necessity to do something in this connection.

"It's an obvious fact that recently, Pashinyan’s regime has been making all efforts to switch the attention of the [Armenian] population becoming poor during his reign from internal problems to external ones. I associate the firing at the Azerbaijani military positions by the Armenian armed forces namely with this,” he said.

“Again, in my opinion, in this provocation, there is a trace of foreign centers that need confrontation in the region. I think that Moscow adequately assesses the situation, especially amid the changeable Armenian policy and the growing anti-Russian rhetoric from Yerevan.”

“Armenia is now a country that is trying by any means to arouse pity among the allies for alleged attack against it. This provocation is also aimed to veil the country's militaristic aspirations towards Nagorno-Karabakh, which must be returned to Azerbaijan,” Mikhailov noted.

“It is worth recalling the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the phased settlement of the Karabakh conflict with the start of the transfer of the occupied districts [around Nagorno Karabakh to Azerbaijan]," he noted adding that latest actions and statements of the Armenian side are links of one chain, but Moscow and Baku cannot be fooled.

