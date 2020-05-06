By Akbar Mammadov

Head of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community Tural Ganjaliyev has said that Armenia is not the security guarantor of the region’s Armenian community.

Ganjaliyev was commenting on the recent controversial statements by Armenian officials who have announced that Yerevan would not return any of the Azerbaijani lands around Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the phased settlement of the conflict, citing security reasons.

Ganjaliyev said that such statements by Yerevan serve the purpose of covering up the fact of occupation and appease the Armenian public.

"The Armenian army is not and cannot be a ‘security guarantor’ for the Armenian community in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," Ganjaliyev said in his Facebook post on May 5. He also urged Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenian community to demand the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan if they are interested in peace.

Ganjaliyev noted that Armenia is left alone in the international arena due to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and makes controversial statements aimed at the domestic audience.

The head of the Azerbaijani community reminded that the international community has taken a fair and tough stance against Armenia's policy of aggression.

This position has been enshrined in the resolutions of the UN Security Council, in the decisions of many international organizations, and in the sharp reaction of the world community to the so-called "elections" organized by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. "Armenia is left alone in the international arena due to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories", he added.

Grasping as straws, the Armenian leadership and its henchmen in the occupied territories are trying to calm the domestic audience with such baseless statements, Ganjaliyev added.

"However, the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories and the return of internally displaced persons will be among the main points of any solution to the conflict", he noted.

Ganjaliyev recalled that despite all the military and political capabilities of Azerbaijan, so far Baku's efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully are an indicator of the value that the country attaches to human life.

"Azerbaijan's peaceful behavior is also an indication of respect for the peacekeeping mission carried out by the OSCE Minsk Group", he added.

"As the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, we are confident that the conflict will soon be resolved and our violated rights will be fully restored. We will peacefully coexists with the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, taking advantage of the exceptional benefits of being a citizen of Azerbaijan", Ganjaliyev concluded.

