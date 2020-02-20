By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan and Turkey want to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully, Turkish MP, head of Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, said in an interview to local media.

Ayrim added that both countries want the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be resolved not by military but by peaceful means.

"We want just this [peaceful solution]. The Azerbaijani army is able to free its territory within 24 hours. This is true. However, a balanced policy does not allow this. I believe that the issue [of peaceful resolution of the conflict] will succeed," he said.

Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh against the will of the entire international community and refuses to de-occupy those lands, Ayrim said.

"Armenian stands on its feet only thanks to the material support from France, the U.S, and some Russian regions. If the Armenian authorities acted in the name of their people and loved them, then it would give up on its occupation, thereby taking part in all major joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkey," Ayrim concluded.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the longest unresolved conflict between the two states of the South Caucasus region in the post-Soviet space and Turkey has always supported the solution of this conflict.

Turkey was the first state to recognize Azerbaijan's independence in 1991 and has been a staunch supporter of Azerbaijan in its efforts to consolidate its independence, preserve its territorial integrity and realize its economic potential arising from the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea.

Ankara has always proved a friendly attitude towards Baku, which was formed due to the traditional closeness of two nations and constant mutual support.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a lengthy war that ended with signing of a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Since the war, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Armenia has refused to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

