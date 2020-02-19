By Abdul Kerimkhanov

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Khojaly Massacre, thousands of Azerbaijanis will hold a Karabakh rally on February 22 in Paris Square near Brandenburg Gate, Berlin.

The rally will take place at the initiative of the diaspora organizations from more than 30 countries of the world and with the administrative support of Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

The rally participants will appeal to the international organizations with the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "We say no to terror!", "Azerbaijan demands justice!", "Don't be indifferent to Khojaly!", "Shame on he murders of the civils and innocent people!", "Armenia stop lying!", "Stop invasion!", etc.

During the rally, the participants will demand international community to give proper legal and political account of Khojaly Massacre perpetrated by the Armenian invaders 28 years ago, put pressure on Armenia to return the Azerbaijani lands back, restore the rights of the Azerbaijanis deprived of their homeland, and make Armenia follow the decisions of the proper international documents adopted with regards to the conflict.

Diligent participants will distribute brochures to the locals and tourists of Berlin about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khojaly Genocide, financial and moral losses of the Azerbaijani side as a result of the aggressive policy of Armenia. Thousands of Azerbaijanis are expected to attend the rally.

Azerbaijanis living in Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Moldova, Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, France, Romania, Croatia, the UK, Greece, the U.S. and Canada, as well as diaspora members of the fraternal peoples are expected to attend the rally.

At the end of the rally, the diaspora representatives plan to adopt a document and address it to several international organizations.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankendi and Askeran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces. 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, the fate of 150 of them remains unknown. Many civilians were shot at close range, scalped or burned alive.

The legislative bodies of many countries have already adopted resolutions recognizing the crime committed by Armenians against the peaceful people in Khojaly as genocide.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz