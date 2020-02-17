By Trend

With his knowledge of history, law and politics, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev vanquished Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoglu told Trend.

Babaoglu said that on Feb. 15, panel discussions were held in connection with the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the Munich Security Conference with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, prime minister of Armenia, the aggressor country.

“Such an open discussion on the settlement of the problem was held for the first time, and the attention of all global information resources was focused precisely on these panel discussions,” said the MP.

“The Azerbaijani president, demonstrating the undeniable fairness of his position, his brilliant knowledge of history, law and political discussion, logically, witty and in a resourceful manner vanquished the prime minister of the aggressor country,” Babaoglu noted. “Once again, the world learned that Nagorno Karabakh is the Azerbaijani land, and will forever remain as such. During these discussions, the Azerbaijani president also demonstrated deep knowledge in the field of ethnography and toponymy, skillfully using them to open the eyes of the world community to the realities of Azerbaijan.”

The political analyst noted that every Azerbaijani can sincerely be proud of the President, who possesses, among other skills, outstanding qualities of a politician and diplomat.

“The prime minister of the aggressor country of Armenia, who looked miserable, was facing the head of our state who was confident in himself and in the support of his people, demanding the restoration of violated justice and respect for humiliated international law,” said Babaoglu. “It is obvious that during the discussions, both from the point of view of history and international law, President Ilham Aliyev managed to convince everyone that Nagorno-Karabakh surely belongs to Azerbaijan.”

“Two statements by President Ilham Aliyev inflicted stunning blows on Pashinyan and his patrons,” the political analyst added. “The head of state said that the Armenian people have already exercised their right to self-determination, and they already have an Armenian state. President Ilham Aliyev advised the Armenians to find another place on the planet for the second 'self-determination'. Secondly, the head of state stressed that Armenia wants to preserve the status quo, and thinks that it will be able to keep Azerbaijani territories under occupation forever. President Ilham Aliyev resolutely stated that this won’t happen. It was the message of the Azerbaijani president not only to Armenia, but to the whole world that we will free our occupied lands and restore our territorial integrity.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

