By Trend

Polish citizen, editor-in-chief of “Glob-Press” agency Wlodzimiers Krzyzanowski addressed a letter to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited occupied Azerbaijani territories”, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, Wlodzimiers Krzyzanowski emphasized his respect to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in Azerbaijan’s territory, and also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of his disrespect to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wlodzimiers Krzyzanowski also underlined in his appeal that he was unaware of the consequences of the visit and he will refrain from such illegal visits in the future.

Appeal by the Polish citizen was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

Visiting Nagorno Karabakh and other occupied Azerbaijani territories without agreement with the Azerbaijani side is considered illegal, and the names of the persons who make such visits are included in the "black list" of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

