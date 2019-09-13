By Trend

Everything should be done to ensure that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on September 12.

Due to the very difficult and, unfortunately, unresolved situation between the two countries -Azerbaijan and Armenia - everything should be done so that this very complex and already long-standing problem would be resolved, and moreover, so that nothing would aggravate it, but help resolve it, she said.

Zakharova noted that Russia with responsibility fulfills the respective commitments undertaken on this issue within the OSCE Minsk Group.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

