Lack of concrete prospects for a speedy resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a source of instability in the South Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan continues to support a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Azerbaijan government’s key objective is the liberation of the occupied territory, the return of internally displaced persons to their homes and the establishment of stability and lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as well as in the entire region.

There will be no concessions on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev said, giving a lecture to students at the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. The lecture was held in connection with the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy.

Khudiyev stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia poses a threat to peace and security in the entire region.

He said Azerbaijan hopes for more decisive and consistent steps of the world community in order to ensure a just solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Ambassador recalled that the solution to the conflict is intended to create conditions for the restoration of sustainable peace and cooperation in the region.

"The world community should encourage Armenia to begin work on a final agreement based on the principles proposed by influential members of the international community, represented by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Khudiyev noted.

He stressed that at present the international community unequivocally recognizes and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Khudiyev recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly openly stated that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is not and will not be a topic of negotiations. He added that Baku will never step back from this position.

If the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lasting more than 25 years had been settled in time, there would have been no new conflict centers in the world.

He mentioned that instability in the Caspian region has an impact on the black sea region.

During the lecture, Khudiyev also spoke about the country's achievements in ensuring security, the successes of Azerbaijani diplomacy and the creation of a safe environment.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries arose in 1988 due to the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions - 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan - are under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces.

From April to November 1993, four resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were adopted by the UN Security Council. All of them expressed support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and spelled out a requirement for the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia refuses to comply with these resolutions to this day.

