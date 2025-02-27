Health Insurance Premiums see growth in insurance sector

27 February 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Tuba Buldu, Deputy General Manager of Türkiye Sigorta, stated that there has been a notable increase in interest towards complementary health and private health insurance globally, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. She highlighted that the sector saw a 93% growth in health insurance premium production by the end of last year. "In the health sector, there are 2.8 million private health insurance policyholders and 5.2 million complementary health insurance policyholders. These numbers show that there is still a long way to go within Turkey’s population of 85 million," she said.

Buldu emphasized the growing demand for complementary health insurance, but also pointed out that the number of policyholders in private health insurance has not changed significantly over the years. She explained that Türkiye Sigorta has strategically positioned complementary health insurance, which has allowed them to add a total of 500,000 new policyholders to their portfolio, increasing their momentum in this area.

Buldu discussed the use of artificial intelligence in the insurance industry, noting its effectiveness in enhancing customer experiences, offering personalized products and services, boosting revenue growth, and optimizing cost management. "With our AI-powered digital assistant Bilge, we provide fast and efficient solutions in health processes and optimize costs by using AI technologies in smart document processing and provision processes," she stated. Thanks to these advancements, 87% of outpatient and inpatient treatment provision requests are processed in just 5 seconds, while 13% of requests are evaluated in an average of 4 minutes and 24 seconds.

Buldu further elaborated on how Türkiye Sigorta offers a range of services via mobile applications, such as online doctor services, video consultations by specialty, prescription management, and health tracking, thus expanding the scope of health insurance to be more personalized. She stressed that the company continues to develop these services in line with customer needs. Despite the growing demand for health insurance, she noted that public awareness is still not sufficiently developed. "The greatest added value of these services in the insurance sector will be allowing individuals to consult with a doctor, especially for primary care, without needing to visit private or public hospitals. However, this behavior has not yet been fully adopted by individuals, though I believe this resistance will eventually be overcome," Buldu concluded.