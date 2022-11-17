Healthcare funds to increase in Azerbaijan's state budget, official says

17 November 2022 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Funds allocated for healthcare and compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan's state budget will increase in 2023, Trend reports citing the Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee, Ahliman Amiraslanov.

According to Amiraslanov, the issue of outdated equipment in some healthcare centers was raised at the previous sessions.

The chairman of the committee noted that there is a group of diseases that are not covered by compulsory health insurance.

"This includes oncological diseases, in particular. Today the opportunities of compulsory health insurance are being expanded, thus letting us include oncological diseases as well," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz