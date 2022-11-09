Azerbaijan confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases, 51 recoveries

9 November 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected seven new COVID-19 cases, 51 patients have recovered, Trend reports on November 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,584 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,405 of them have recovered, and 9,957 people have died. Currently, 222 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,740 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,337,885 tests have been conducted so far.

