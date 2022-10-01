Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

1 October 2022 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 1,080 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 541 citizens, the second dose - 140 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 340 citizens. As many as 59 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,891,469 vaccine doses were administered, 5,382,480 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,656 people – the second dose, 3,379,537 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,796 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz