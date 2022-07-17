Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

17 July 2022 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Some 1,763 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 311 citizens, the second dose to 108 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,119 citizens. Some 225 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,791,605 vaccine doses were administered, 5,361,595 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,181 people – the second dose, 3,322,358 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,471 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

