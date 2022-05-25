Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

25 May 2022 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Some 2,974 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 345 citizens, the second dose to 275, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,131 citizens. Some 223 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,712,980 vaccine doses were administered, 5,346,518 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,847,988 people - the second dose, 3,273,494 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 244,980 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

