By Trend

The uncontrolled use of antibiotics for COVID-19 and other viral infections is the wrong way to treat, infectious disease specialist Vusala Yashar said, Trend reports.

She noted that antibiotics do not have an antiviral effect. The doctor added that the use of antibiotics is indicated only in certain conditions.

“In severe cases of coronavirus, a secondary bacterial infection joins after 48 hours. In such a case, the use of antibiotics is mandatory,” she stated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz