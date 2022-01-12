By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 645 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 12.

Some 577 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 622,881 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 606,888 patients have recovered, 8,480 people have died. Currently, 7,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,746 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,968,349 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,562,620 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 31,455 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

