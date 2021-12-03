By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has spent AZN 433 million ($254.7M) for vaccination against coronavirus so far, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the parliament’s plenary session on December 3.

He noted that the state budget for 2022 provides appropriate funds for the vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

Totally, so far, 10,604,976 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,087,717 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,578,492 people - the second dose, 938,767 people - the third dose.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

