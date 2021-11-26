By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,997 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 26.

Some 2,319 patients have recovered and 31 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 582,504 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 547,354 patients have recovered, 7,767 people have died. Currently, 27,383 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,210 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,497,719 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,426,930 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 30,893 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

