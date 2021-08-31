By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's ASAN Service (State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations) has launched a new mobile application to check citizens' COVID passports, local news sources reported..

The mobile application was launched by the ASAN Service's e-government development center. The CheckApp application will be used for checking COVID passports in the structures and institutions determined under the cabinet of ministers decree.

“The CheckApp application is intended not for citizens, but for authorized persons of structures and institutions. With the application's help, an authorized person will be able to check the COVID-19 passport of a citizen aged over 18 for using the services provided in catering facilities, hotels, and large shopping centers, etc.,” the service said.

The presence of a COVID passport can be checked in the following ways: by scanning the QR code in the citizen's identity card; by searching FIN-code and date of birth; by the series and number of the identity card and date of birth, as well as by entering the name, surname, patronymic, and date of birth of a citizen.

The CheckApp mobile app can be downloaded from the icaze.e-gov.az portal. A detailed video tutorial can be found in following the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPyyUzJFtSo

Citizens can view their COVID passports by registering on the myGov e-government portal or in the mobile application, as well as in the e-TABIB mobile application or on the its.gov.az portal, and, if necessary, receive an extract.

The myGov mobile app can be downloaded from the links below:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=az.gov.my



iOS: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/mygov/id1533956540

It should be noted that on August 28, Azerbaijan extended the quarantine regime until 0600 (GMT +4) November 1. Under the Azerbaijani government decree "On additional measures for special quarantine regime", the public transport in the country won't work on weekends till November 1.

Moreover, a COVID-19 passport will be required in Azerbaijan for attending the wedding ceremonies for up to 50 people. Earlier, this passport was required only for gatherings if the number of guests is between 50 and 150.

As of September 1, unvaccinated citizens will be barred from entering large shopping centers and catering facilities. On August 20, the government announced that residents over the age of 18 will be required to introduce COVID-19 passports for entering public catering establishments, hotels and large shopping centers.

No restrictions will be imposed on people using the Baku metro and grocery stores, while the decision to reopen theatres and cinemas is expected to be made in the future depending on the further epidemiological situation.

The existence of COVID-19 passports will be checked through a newly-launched mobile application.

As of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

The E-Government Development Center of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (ASAN Service) under the President of Azerbaijan has launched a new mobile application for checking COVID passports, the ASAN Service told Trend.

According to ASAN Service, the application is named 'CheckApp' and will be used for checking COVID passports in the structures and institutions determined by the decree of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

“The CheckApp application is intended not for citizens, but for authorized persons of structures and institutions. With the help of the app, an authorized person will be able to check the COVID-19 passport of a citizen aged over 18 for using the services provided in catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers, etc.,” the agency said.

The presence of a COVID passport can be checked in the following ways: by scanning the QR code in the citizen's identity card; by searching by FIN-code and date of birth; by the series and number of the identity card and date of birth, as well as by entering the name, surname, patronymic and date of birth of the citizen.

The CheckApp mobile app can be downloaded from the icaze.e-gov.az portal. A detailed video tutorial can be found by following the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPyyUzJFtSo

Citizens can view their COVID passports by registering on the 'myGov' e-government portal or in the mobile application, as well as in the e-TABIB mobile application or on the its.gov.az portal, and, if necessary, receive an extract.

The 'myGov' mobile app can be downloaded from the links below:

● Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=az.gov.my



● iOS: https://apps.apple.com/az/app/mygov/id1533956540