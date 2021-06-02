By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 156 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 2.

Some 378 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 334,288 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 325,418 patients have recovered, 4,926 people have died. Currently, 3,944 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,834 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,532,472 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,367,094 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,452,774 citizens, and the second one to 914,320 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 54,379 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

