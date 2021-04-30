By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 2,162 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 319,109 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 289,460 of them have recovered, and 4,517 people have died. Currently, 25,132 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,319 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,241,186 tests have been conducted so far.

---

