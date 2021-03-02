By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 2.

Some 143 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 235,014 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 228,982 patients have recovered, 3,225 people have died. Currently, 2,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,996 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,610,880 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

