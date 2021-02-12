By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started vaccinating police officers against COVID-19, Trend has reported.

The vaccination process will cover police officers involved in ensuring the implementation of anti-epidemic measures and is carried out at the Republican Hospital of the Medical Directorate of the Interior Affairs Ministry.

Head of the Medical Directorate Department of the health ministry Loghman Zeynalov said that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs serving in Baku are being vaccinated since February 6.

"No complications have been recorded among them as a result of the vaccination. Vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis. An employee appealing for the vaccination first undergoes checkup, and if there are no contraindications, he/she is vaccinated," he said.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, using a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, as of January 18. At the first stage, the vaccination process started with medical workers. The next stage of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 65 years old started on February 8. It should be noted that the vaccination process is voluntary and carried out at the expense of the state.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved "Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2002". According to the strategy, initially, those who are socially and medically vulnerable to the infection risk, including health care workers, law enforcement officials, military personnel, detainees, arrested persons and prisoners, people over 65 years and people with chronic disease will be vaccinated.

Initially, Azerbaijan has ordered 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the government issues passports to people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 1.9 billion ($1.1bn) from its state budget to fight the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Additionally, Azerbaijan will participate in clinical studies of the joint use of two vaccines - Sputnik V and a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with Oxford University.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and has taken a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

