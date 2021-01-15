By Trend

Out of every 100 vaccinated against COVID-19, 91-92 people will be fully protected from infection, and the rest will easier go through the disease if they get infected, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Deputy Director of the Research Institute of Disease Prevention, Professor Akif Gurbanov told Trend.

“The effectiveness of vaccines produced in European countries, the US, Russia, China, exceeds 90 percent. In Turkey, within the third phase of testing the Sinovac vaccine produced in China, its 91-92-percent effectiveness was confirmed, which is a very high indicator. This means that out of 100 vaccinated people 91-92 will be fully protected from the virus," Gurbanov noted.

Gurbanov added that according to WHO standards if protection is more than 50 percent, it is considered effective.

He noted the minor side effects of these vaccines, which are found in other vaccines in use around the world.

On Jan. 14, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was vaccinated with the CoronaVac vaccine produced by the Chinese Sinovac company.

