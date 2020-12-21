By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB) has clarified the information on the sale of package with medicines for COVID-19 infected persons, allegedly belonging to TABIB, in pharmacies, photos of which are shared in social networks, the association’s press service told Trend on Dec.21.

"These packages don’t belong to TABIB. As a result of our two-day research, it became known that the packages of medicines sold in some pharmacies were made on the personal initiative of Avromed Company LLC," the press service said. "However, while preparing the packages, the company’s depot workers made a mistake. During the packing process, an employee of the company mistakenly put flyers not of Avromed Company LLC, but TABIB flyers stored in the depot as a sample into the package. The medicine packs were withdrawn immediately after the finding the problem."

"We want to remind again that TABIB is engaged in outpatient and inpatient treatment of COVID-19 infected persons in the Absheron district, Sumgayit city, and other districts and cities of Azerbaijan. The persons receiving treatment at home in these districts are provided with completely free medicine packages at the expense of the state. In case of refusal to provide these packages, please inform TABIB’s 24-hour hotline ‘1542’ or + 99451513-1542," added the press service.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz