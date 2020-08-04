By Trend

Azerbaijan doesn’t suffer from the lack of tests to detect coronavirus, said Spokesperson for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ravana Aliyeva commenting on observations about shortage of the tests in the country, Trend reports on August 4.

According to the spokesperson, the structures responsible for conducting the tests are provided with them in sufficient volumes.

Earlier, social networks have disseminated information reported that some local polyclinics refuse to visit patients with suspected coronavirus allegedly due to the lack of tests.

Currently, tests for detecting coronavirus are carried out by certain polyclinics. In connection with the pandemic, the authorities to control the activities of these polyclinics have been transferred to the Ministry of Health.

