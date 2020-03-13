By Trend

Azerbaijan will purchase individual protective devices for the healthcare workers, who treat patients, and laboratory workers from the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports on March 13.

The World Health Organization (WHO) mission visited Azerbaijan on March 9-13 to study the situation on the ground with the coronavirus spread in the country.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

---

