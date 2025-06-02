Emergency Ministry conducts rescue drill in Buzovna area of Caspian Sea [PHOTOS]

2 June 2025 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with its Regional Centers, the Department for Small Vessels Supervision and Water Rescue, held a training exercise in the Caspian Sea area near Buzovna settlement, Khazar district of Baku city.

According to a statement from the Ministry’s Public Relations Department to Azernews, the drill focused on “Rescue and Diving Search Operations in Water Bodies” and involved personnel from the aforementioned units, as well as specialists from the MES’s Department for Emergency Response Coordination and the Medical Service.

The training aimed to improve coordination, management, and control in ensuring safety on the waters. It also sought to enhance the knowledge and skills of leadership teams, commanders, and other participants in emergency response operations, as well as to test the reliability of communication and alert systems.

During the exercise, emergency teams responded promptly to a simulated incident in the controlled area where a small boat faced the danger of sinking at sea. Citizens aboard the boat were reported to be stranded without assistance, and one individual simulated to have drowned.

As a result of the rescuers’ swift intervention, those stranded on the boat were safely evacuated, and the “body” of the drowned person was recovered and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Following the successful completion of the exercise, the results were discussed, and relevant instructions were issued.

It is noted that cadets from the MES Academy attended the drill as observers for practical training purposes.