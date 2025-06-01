Children’s festival held at Heydar Aliyev Center Park [PHOTOS]

1 June 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

A vibrant Children's Festival was held on June 1 at the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Ministry of Science and Education.

The festival featured a wide array of themed zones catering to diverse interests. Among the attendees were children of fallen war heroes, residents of orphanages, and children with special needs. A dedicated zone offered them special gift packages and entertainment programs.

The event attracted great interest from both Baku residents and city guests. Families praised the inclusive and joyful atmosphere, which provided ample opportunities for children to spend quality time. Parents, too, expressed their satisfaction with the event.

Baku resident Chinara Jannatova, speaking to Azernews, shared her thoughts:

“This year’s festival stands out with its unique program. My son Qeys is 10 and in the fourth grade, and my daughter Nilay is 6, currently in preschool. Spending time with my children brings me immense joy. I enjoy attending various shows and events in different cities, especially those with handicraft exhibitions — they offer a real festival spirit and a wide variety of activities.”

She emphasized the emotional and motivational value of such events:

“These festivals bring spiritual comfort and inspiration. They foster personal development and provide fun, enriching experiences.”

Ten-year-old Qeys said he especially enjoyed the face painting and handicraft zones at the festival.

Elgül Huseynquliyeva, head of the “Support for Life” center for children with butterfly syndrome, ichthyosis, and immune deficiency diseases, told Azernews that her center continuously supports children suffering from these rare conditions.

“Butterfly syndrome (Epidermolysis Bullosa), ichthyosis, and immunodeficiency are chronic conditions requiring constant care,” she said.

“Though I’m not a doctor, I support these children as both an advocate and caregiver.”

She expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation:

“Since 2019, Ms. Leyla Aliyeva has provided unwavering support. Thanks to her, a special state program was launched for these children. She often meets them personally and embraces them with warmth.”

Currently, the center supports more than 400 children.

“In Azerbaijan, nearly 900 children suffer from ichthyosis, and around 100 have Epidermolysis Bullosa or immune deficiencies. Our community is growing, and they now have a support center.”

Themed and entertainment zones across the park offered a mix of engaging and educational experiences. Children and youth took part in concerts, showcased their talents, and enjoyed performances by dance groups and musical ensembles. Trivia games and quizzes added to the fun.

In the “Agricultural Zone,” participants learned about farming and nature through interactive content. The “Botany Zone” introduced children to plant life and environmental awareness, complete with masterclasses.

A “Zoo Park Zone” was also set up to nurture children's curiosity about animals.

The State Puppet Theatre joined this year’s festival, performing the traditional tale Gogal for children in its dedicated area.

Another highlight was the Baku State Circus, whose animators, clowns, acrobats, and magicians entertained the young audience with thrilling shows.

A new feature, the “Fashion Zone,” allowed children and youth to explore the world of design, floristry, and fashion under the guidance of vocational training institutions. They showcased their creativity and discovered various design ideas.

The National Carpet Museum held a masterclass in carpet weaving in the “Museum Zone.”

Children also explored the cosmos in the “Azercosmos” and “Planetarium” zones, where they learned about stars and planets through engaging tools and displays.

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) ran a “Safe Roads/Rally” area to teach road safety principles.

A “Reading Zone” offered children a quiet corner to enjoy storytime.

In honor of International Children’s Day and to emphasize children's health, the “Healthy Kids Zone” offered medical check-up coupons.

Physical activity was promoted through sports and relay competitions in the “Estafet Zone,” along with games and rides. Fun matches were also held in the “Badminton Zone.”

Throughout the day, the Heydar Aliyev Center’s park served as a joyful and creative space devoted entirely to children.