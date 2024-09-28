4th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition to be held in Baku

28 September 2024 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh (Rebuild Garabagh 2024) will take place at the Baku Expo Center from October 15 to 17. This event aims to showcase initiatives focused on the revitalization of the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, the agency will feature a special stand at the exhibition to promote products and services from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The initiative seeks to expand sales opportunities and foster new business connections.

SMEs interested in displaying their products and services that align with the exhibition's theme can apply to KOBIA for a free display space. Applications must be submitted by October 8, with the form available at this link: Application Form. Applicants should specify "Rebuild Karabakh 2024" in the "Event you want to participate in" section.

