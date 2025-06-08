Scout camp project empowers rural students through innovation grant in Azerbaijan

8 June 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

One of the winning initiatives from the 8th Grant Competition for Development and Innovation in Education, announced by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education, has been successfully implemented in Oghuz district, Azernews reports.

The project titled “Resource Support for Scout Troop Activities”, which won under the “Individual Projects” category, held a three-day scout camp at Qarabaldir Village Secondary School in Oghuz.

The camp hosted 30 participants, including students and trainers, and featured a series of practical and theoretical training sessions. It marked a first for the village school, where students actively helped organize the camp and set up tents—an entirely new experience for them. The initiative introduced local youth to scouting practices and extracurricular learning in a hands-on environment.

Nuray Gafarova, an 8th-grade student, expressed her excitement about joining the scout project for the first time, noting that the games and assignments provided by the trainers boosted their energy and motivation.

Another student, Aykhan Mammadli, said he felt lucky to be part of the project. He highlighted how it helped him communicate with peers from different grades and engage in social discussions, adding that the trainers’ positivity left a lasting impression on all participants.

The project was led by Nermin Seyidova, the school’s deputy director for educational affairs. She explained that the main goal was to involve underperforming students in meaningful activities through scouting and to promote non-formal education via extracurricular engagement.

According to Seyidova, the project aimed to develop key life skills among school-aged scouts, including leadership, team management, responsibility, and social interaction. She also noted that participants were engaged in intellectual and creative games, open discussions, and were encouraged to express their opinions on a range of topics.

This initiative highlights the transformative impact of grassroots educational projects in rural communities and showcases how non-formal learning can help shape confident, socially engaged young individuals.