Culture Ministry: Enrollment for music and arts schools now open electronically

27 April 2025 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Culture Ministry of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have jointly launched the electronic application process for music and arts schools for the first time, Azernews reports.

For the first time, the enrollment of students in music and arts schools under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be conducted through a unified electronic system. Registration for the 2025/2026 academic year will begin on April 25 and continue until May 25 via the "My Culture" personal cabinet.

The Ministry of Culture continues to implement extensive reforms aimed at improving the quality of education within the system, digitizing services, integrating information systems, and enhancing agile communication with the public. The "My Culture" platform, implemented for this purpose, facilitates a more transparent, accessible, and functional connection with citizens.

The electronic registration process is particularly significant in organizing flexible services and ensuring citizen satisfaction. Applicants (parents or legal representatives of those under 18) will be able to register and submit applications electronically without wasting time or physically visiting the educational institution. For this, the applicant must have a "Digital.Login" registration. Successfully registered candidates will participate in entrance exams conducted in person in June.

Enrollment will take place in three main areas: music, visual arts, and choreography. During registration, applicants will have the opportunity to select both their specialization and the location (city or region) where they wish to take the exams.

Age limits for first-grade enrollment are established according to the duration of education and specialization areas: for 7-year education in the music instrument class (piano, string instruments), ages 6 to 8; for the choir class, ages 7 to 10; for 5-year education in the music instrument class (piano, folk instruments, string and wind instruments), ages 8 to 12; for the singing and vocal classes, ages 7 to 11; for the choreography class, ages 6 to 10; and for the 4-year education in the visual arts class, ages 8 to 12.

Moreover, during the enrollment process for the first grade of the schools on a paid basis, while the lower age limit is maintained, the upper age limit is set at 29 years.

Graduates who have completed a full 5-year or 7-year course in the music field can apply electronically to participate in the entrance exams for the 8th grade in eleven-year music schools.

Information regarding the time and location of the entrance exams will be provided to candidates via their personal cabinets, SMS notification services, and email.