Film representatives discuss strategies for growth at Cinema Talks [PHOTOS]

Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a panel discussion titled "Cinema Talks", involving representatives of the film industry, Azernews reports. The event was organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

A video showcasing the work accomplished in the development of the film industry was presented first.

Before the panel discussion began, Sabina Baghirova, an employee of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, delivered a presentation on the topic "Production of Foreign Films in Azerbaijan" and noted that the filming of foreign movies in the country creates new employment opportunities for local film specialists and allows them to benefit from international experience.

According to her, three foreign films were shot in Azerbaijan in 2024. The production of these films contributed not only to the recognition of Azerbaijan in the international film industry but also to the economy of the country.

Baghirova added that Azerbaijani directors, cameramen, screenwriters, actors, and technical staff collaborating with international film producers are getting acquainted with the latest trends and technologies in global cinema and have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills. Such projects positively impact the development of the country's film industry, strengthen the training of professional personnel, and create conditions for expanding creative potential.

The Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Film Industry Development Fund," Azer Aydemir, spoke about the "Cinema Park" project related to the restoration of the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarly. He noted that the successful implementation of this process would transform the studio into a more modern and functional space, becoming an important centre for not only domestic film production but also for the international film industry. "It will take 3 to 5 years for this project to operate at full capacity and yield tangible results. Of course, government support is crucial, and a key priority at the initial stage will be the restoration of the studio's infrastructure," he stated, adding that negotiations regarding the project have been ongoing for a year.

Turan Mammadli, an employee of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, provided information about the "Development of the National Dubbing Industry" project. He highlighted the importance of taking systematic and consistent measures for the development of this field, identifying infrastructure improvement, the application of new technologies, and the training of professional personnel as the main priorities in expanding the national dubbing industry and adapting it to international standards.

He stressed that a special strategy has been developed to enhance quality in this area, which includes strengthening state support for dubbing, developing domestic studios, and training new voice actors. One of the primary objectives of this process is to preserve the original spirit of the films while providing audiences with quality dubbing. With the successful implementation of the project, Azerbaijani films will gain broader access to international platforms, while foreign films will also be presented to local audiences with quality dubbing. "This will make a significant contribution to the development of our national cinema and the preservation of the Azerbaijani language," he emphasized.

Then, during the discussion organized as part of the Ministry of Culture's action plan "Creative Azerbaijan," there was a broad discussion on the future prospects for the development of the Azerbaijani film industry, current challenges, and opportunities for international cooperation.

Speaking at the panel discussion, the Head of the Sector at the Ministry of Culture, Gunay Ragimova, the Chairman of the Public Union "Producers Guild of Azerbaijan," Mushfig Khatamov, the Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Film Industry Development Fund," Azer Aydemir, and the Head of the Department of Creative Industries and Digital Development at the Ministry of Culture, Rashad Azizov, discussed the current situation in the Azerbaijani film industry.

Their speeches addressed issues of film production, infrastructure development in this field, and international cooperation. The participants of the discussion shared their opinions on strategic approaches to the development of the domestic film industry, mechanisms of state support, and the work that needs to be done to strengthen the creative environment.

The panel discussion also covered the role of film festivals and film funds as platforms for joint production, priorities in creating international co-productions, the development of cinema infrastructure, the opening of new cinemas in the regions, support for the dubbing industry, the importance of organizing festivals like Baku Cinema Breeze (BCB), and promoting co-production in the film sector within the Turkic world, among other topics.

Additionally, among the subjects discussed were the establishment of a support system for the production of films with limited sales potential, the implementation of effective mechanisms to increase audience interest in domestic films, and the opportunities for foreign film producers to create films in Azerbaijan.

It was particularly emphasized that Cinema Talks serves as a significant platform for establishing new collaborations and exchanging ideas for directors, producers, actors, screenwriters working in the film industry, investors, and others interested in this field.