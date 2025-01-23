Azerbaijan Artists' Union displays stunning art pieces by eminent artist [PHOTOS]

23 January 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

A retrospective exhibition of works by the chairperson of Creative Women Association, senior researcher at the Institute of Architecture and Art, PhD in Art Studies Afag Huseynova has been presented at Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports. The exhibition opened its doors at Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall.

Themed "Between Yin and Yang," the exhibition displays over three hundred works in ceramics, painting, graphics, glass, and batik, created over approximately 50 years.

The wide range of artworks reflects human relationships, connections with the cosmos, ballet and human masks, the world of Nizami and classical works, ancient folklore and history, and heroes of the homeland. Each of these pieces carries its own philosophy.

Such individuals are often said to be "talented in everything." Interestingly, the 70-year-old artist appeared at the exhibition in ballet slippers – pointe shoes. According to Afag Huseynova, a very kind-hearted and positive person, she wanted to show that a person can dance at any age and create with their works.

The Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, the head of the section "Decorative and Applied Arts" of the Union, People's Artist Aydin Rajabov, the head of the department "Criticism and Art Criticism" of the Union,Honored Artist Ziyadkhan Aliyev, the director of the National Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, film director, screenwriter and producer Oleg Safaraliyev, friends and relatives who spoke at the opening of the exhibition hailed Afag Huseynova's great talent, her vital energy and high human qualities.

Throughout her life, Afag Huseynova has taken an active stance.

A graduate of the Baku Choreographic School (now the Baku Choreographic Academy) and the Faculty of Decorative and Applied Arts of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts (now the State University of Culture and Arts), she has been a soloist for "Azkoncert," worked at the Museum of Restoration.

Afag Huseynova participated in international exhibitions in Germany, Portugal, Mongolia, the USA, Turkiye, France, Denmark, the UK, Norway, Poland, and others.

In 1999, she founded and has since led the Creative Women Association, which promotes the development of young talents.

Over the years, under her leadership, projects have been carried out for orphans, refugees, and displaced persons, veterans of the Garabagh War, documentaries have been filmed, artworks restored, exhibitions and creative courses organized, as well as scientific research and art critique conducted, among others.

She is the author of works such as "The Evolution of Azerbaijani Dance" and "Azerbaijani Ballet Performance: Genesis and Synthesis of the Arts."

The exhibition will run until January 29.