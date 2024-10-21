Baku hosts exhibition "King of Fairy Tales" [PHOTOS]

Baku Music Academy, Russian National Museum of Music, and the Russian House in Baku have organised a concert and exhibition dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great Russian composer N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "The Tsar of Fairy Tales" featured sketches of stage designs and costumes, as well as paintings by renowned theatrical artists from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, prominent representatives of Art Nouveau in theatrical painting—M. Vrubel, K. Korovin, I. Bilibin, P. Lamber, S. Malyutin, A. Benois, A. Golovin, and B. Anisfeld.

The art project also showcased the first editions of Rimsky-Korsakov's works, the composer’s manuscripts, and photographs of famous singers who were the first performers of the Master’s operatic works.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Russian House in Baku Irек Zinurov and the event's host and curator, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and Senior Lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina discussed the uniqueness, immense artistic significance, colossal scope, and rare versatility of Rimsky-Korsakov's work—a prominent composer, educator, conductor, and musicologist.

The guests enjoyed a rich musical program featuring masterpieces of N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov's operatic and chamber vocal creations.

Performers in the concert program included the choir of St. Michael the Archangel Cathedral in Baku, conducted by Kristina Afandiyeva, Honoured Artist Anton Fershtand, soloist of the State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, concertmaster of the Baku Music Academy Dilara Karimova, international competition laureate Nariman Aliyev, artists of the State Choral Chapel Kamilla Imanova and Elyar Aliyev, artists of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Ruslan Persan, as well as graduates of the Baku Music Academy Aminat Ahmadova and Inara Azimova.

