National Music Day celebrated at Ganja State Philharmonic [PHOTOS]

19 September 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

In the Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov, a concert program was held within the framework of the "Power of Music" project on the occasion of September 18 - National Music Day, Azernews reports.

At the concert, accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, "Overture" from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Koroglu" opera, "Cangi", "Arazbari", "Leyli and Majnun" operas were played.

Also, honoured artist Kamala Taghizade, honoured cultural worker Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Rustam Jafarov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, the composer's romances "Sensiz", "Sevgili canan", "Nargiz's song" from the opera "Nargiz" by Muslim Magomayev, "Azerbaijani Lands" by Fikret Amirov, Niyazi's "Song of the Motherland," and Suleyman Alasgarov's "Neyleram" were performed.

