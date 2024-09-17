Global music stars lit up stage at Baku Crystal Hall [PHOTOS]

17 September 2024 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix not only brought thrilling racing action to the streets of Baku but also transformed the city into a vibrant hub of culture and entertainment, Azernews reports.

Global music stars Will Smith, Black Coffee, and J Balvi lit up the stage at Baku Crystal Hall.

Each concert not only blended seamlessly into the high-octane atmosphere of the Grand Prix but also left an indelible mark on the race enthusiasts.

On the first night, Hollywood megastar Will Smith electrified the stage with his infectious energy.

Fans were mesmerized not just by his music but also by his charismatic stage presence.

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee, known for his deep house melodies and captivating rhythms also captivated the race fans.

The weekend culminated with a spectacular performance by Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin. He is the first Latino to headline world-musical events such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Lollapalooza. The Guinness World Records acknowledged him as a "leader of a second-generation reggaeton revolution".

The stage was designed to create an immersive experience, with dazzling visuals, dynamic lighting, and an infectious crowd dynamic that seemed to pulse in time with his beats. J Balvin kicked off his performance with hits like "Mi Gente" and "Ginza," instantly igniting the crowd's energy.

Moreover, Will Smith and J Balvin received stars at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame.

The Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is an avenue dedicated to outstanding individuals, artists, musicians, actors, and famous cultural figures from around the world. The initiator of the creation of the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN).

Here, one can admire the stars of outstanding personalities such as Muslim Magomaev, Tamara Sinyavskaya, Nani Bregvadze, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alessandro Safina, Steven Seagal, The Jacksons, Dr. Alban, Original Enigma Voices, C.C. Catch, Gianni Russo, Ricky Martin, Farukh Zakirov, Vakhtang Kikabidze, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Thomas Anders, Nicole Scherzinger, Jack Savoretti, and Rafet El Roman.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 will be remembered for both its thrilling races and incredible musical performances that captivated audiences throughout the weekend.

