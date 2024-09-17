Program for Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival announced [PHOTOS]

17 September 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

From September 18 to 28, the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will take place in celebration of National Music Day, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The festival will feature renowned performers and ensembles from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea, Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.

The event will include concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes taking place in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and Shamkir.

The grand opening ceremony of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be held on September 18 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.

The concert program will feature the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor – Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov) and the Azerbaijan State Choir (artistic director and chief conductor – People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova).

Performances will be given by soloists, including People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova (piano), Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov (tenor), Inara Babayeva (soprano), and international competition laureate Mahir Taghizade (baritone).

During the festival, an exhibition titled "Culture in the Reflection of Patterns" will also be held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, organized by the Scientific Methodological and Specialized Center for Culture of the Ministry of Culture.

Artistic films based on works by Uzeyir Hajibayli will be screened at Heydar Aliyev Centers and cinemas across the country, along with various events organized in cultural centers operating abroad.

