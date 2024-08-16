Summer school project presented in Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

16 August 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli has presented the project "Summer School in Fuzuli", Azernews reports.

The anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The Culture Ministry representative and coordinator of the summer school Rafiga Bakhshiyeva provided insight into the project and the planned events, expressing gratitude to all the institutions that supported the summer school.

The main goal of the project, organized by the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as the Special Representative of the President in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, is to organize educational and exciting leisure time for Fuzuli schoolchildren who have returned to their native land during the summer holidays.

Students of the complete secondary school number No 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek, which was built in Fuzuli as a gift from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people.

The team of the Kurmangazy Children's Art Center performed literary and artistic compositions in the Azerbaijani and Kazakh languages, mugham compositions and dances of the two nations. Examples of Kazakh folklore, and musical numbers were presented as part of the event.

Drawing lessons, wood carving master classes, and exciting games were also held for schoolchildren.

