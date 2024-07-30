Western Azerbaijani cuisine showcased in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 July 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gastronomy Day of Western Azerbaijan has been held in Baku with the organization of the State Tourism Agency, the National Culinary Center and the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the event is to demonstrate a part of the ancient and rich examples of gastronomic culture, unique dishes, regional traditions and folklore examples of Western Azerbaijan.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event, which was attended by representatives of international organizations and embassies operating in Azerbaijan, as well as well-known public figures.

The Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev stressed the importance of the development of gastrotourism.

He underlined that the work in this direction includes the holding of gastronomic tours and the reviving of forgotten recipes, thus protecting biodiversity and achieving recognition of local gastronomy.

Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli hailed the attention paid to the Western Azerbaijani cuisine.

He noted that Western Azerbaijanis have created a very rich material, cultural and spiritual heritage in their historical lands where they have lived for centuries, adding that this heritage is not only a part of the Azerbaijani people, but also a part of human culture and world heritage.

Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community said that in the 20th century, West Azerbaijanis were repeatedly deported from their homeland - current Armenia, and as a result, their material and non-material heritage was damaged.

Aziz Alakbarli said that it is everyone's duty to investigate, study, study, protect, restore and transfer this heritage to future generations as an urgent problem of the day.

He also expressed the readiness of the Western Azerbaijan Community to cooperate with the relevant international organizations that are directly responsible in this matter.

During the event, the guests tried the dishes of Western Azerbaijani cuisine, including Basus dolma, Alayazli Khan pilaf, sucuq, etc.

The history of the presented dishes and the special ingredients used were reported in Azerbaijani and English languages. Also, "Tənzərə", "Qaladan-qalaya", "Ağbaba" varieties of Yalli dance.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz