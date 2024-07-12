Yasamal Central Library releases video highlighting multilingualism in country [PHOTOS]

The Yasamal Central Library has released a video called "Protection of multilingualism in Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The video contains information about the peoples living in Azerbaijan.

It is noted that, as in the distant past, representatives of dozens of peoples and nations are living in Azerbaijan today.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has a diverse ethnic composition.

The video also states that Russians are the third largest ethnic group in Azerbaijan after Azerbaijanis and Lezgis.

Synagogues and churches in Azerbaijan, Baku Slavic University, A.S. Pushkin's statues in Baku, T.G. Shevchenko's statues in Zagatala, and textbooks in the languages ​​of the peoples living in the country are included in the video.

