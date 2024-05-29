Ganja State to host concert dedicated to Honored Artist Gambar Huseynli

29 May 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani composer, Honored Artist Gambar Huseynli, Azernews reports.

The event is organized within the project "Ganja and Ganja of People".

The concert titled "Ay işığında" will take place on June 1 at 19.00. The evening will feature compositions from the composer's repertoire.

Gambar Huseynli was born on April 16, 1916 in Ganja city. He is the author of various musical works, about 100 romances and songs, music and songs for performances. The composer was glorified by his famous song "Cücələrim".

The poetic basis was the writings and works of classics of Azerbaijani literature, such as Nizami, Nasimi, Fuzuli, Vagif, Natavan, Samad Vurgun, Jafar Jabbarli, Nabi Khazri, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade and many others. Gambar Huseynli passed away in July 1961 in Baku.

