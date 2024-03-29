Azerbaijan, Turkiye to produce historical film

29 March 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Film Agency is expected to collaborate with the Turkish filmmakers. The Film Agency will produce a historical film production "Golden Train", Azernews reports.

Orkhan Fikratoglu, representing the Film Agency, signed the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding, outlining collaborative efforts towards the film's production.

The historical film revolves around the early 20th-century relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. The film tells about Nuru Pasha's assistance to Azerbaijan.

With financial support from Turkish producers, this innovative endeavor represents the first-ever investment by Turkish enterprises in the film industry of Azerbaijan. The memorandum also emphasizes the support of TURKSOY member nations.

Note that Azerbaijan and Turkiye reached an agreement on cooperation in the film industry in 2021.

The sides also exchanged views on holding joint film festivals, cooperation between the public and private film organizations and cinematographers of the two countries.

