Mugham Center marks 70th anniversary of well-known sound engineer [PHOTOS]

19 March 2024 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center has celebrated the 70th anniversary of the well-known sound engineer, Honored Cultural Worker Faig Babayev.

The event highlighted Faig Babayev's creative activity, his collaboration with acclaimed singers and composers, Azernews reports.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, academician, director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature Rafael Huseynov congratulated the hero of the day, noting that all his life Faig Babayev dedicated to creativity.

He noted that Faig Babayev significantly enriched Azerbaijani culture through sound recordings.

People's Artists, composer Eldar Mansurov, composer, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Siyavush Karimi, actor Ilham Namig Kamal, Honored Artist, composer Vagif Herayzade, Honored Artist, singer Ramil Gasimov, tar performer Tariel Abbasov spoke about the creative activity of Faig Babayev .

The official part was followed by a colorful concert. One of the most striking performances of the evening was the performance of Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, who was accompanied by People's Artist Siyavush Karimi.

The International Mugham Centre is an iconic institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

Since 2008, the centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz