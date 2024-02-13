Cadenza Orchestra to give concert at Mugham Centre

13 February 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will perform a concert at the International Mugham Centre on February 20.

Rakhila Nazarova (flute), Samir Asadov and Vafa Kuznetsova (violin), Rana Rahimova (viola), Erol Rzaev (cello), and Khumay Gasimzade (piano) will please music lovers with works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, Azernews reports.

The concert program "Kəsişən xətlər" (Intersecting lines) will feature Jalal Abbasov's String Quartet No. 2, Beat Furrer's "The Snow Has No Voice" for piano solo, Claude Debussy's "Syrinx" for flute solo, and Arthur Honegger's "Symphony No. 2". The entrance to the concert is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzade.

