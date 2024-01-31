Kojo Marfon's exhibition to open at Heydar Aliyev Centre

31 January 2024 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Heydar Aliyev Centre gets ready for an exhibition of art pieces that attract attention with their rich colours and give viewers a pleasant, even festive mood.

Over 20 art pieces by Kojo Marfo will be displayed at the "Crucible of hope" exhibition on February 14, Azernews reports.

Kojo Marfo is a Ghanaian artist based in London. He developed as an artist under the influence of African traditional Akan artefacts and sculptures, which he had met since childhood.

Numerous travels also led to Marfon's familiarity with different cultures and the reflection of those cultures in his works. Acquaintance with Marfon's work is like travelling through the corridors of culture.

The works to be exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Centre combine the childhood dreams of the Ghanaian artist with the reality of the modern world. Layers of meaning and emotion skillfully interwoven in each of his works allow visitors to explore Kojo Marfon more deeply.

Marfon's art works serve as a mirror for society and inspire deep thoughts. Showcasing the artist's distinctive intelligence, sense of humour, and keen observation, this exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to understand Marfon's own thoughts.

Kojo Marfo's artworks have been exhibited in Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, and other cities.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz