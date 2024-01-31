National Carpet Museum displays majestic tapestries [PHOTOS]

The National Carpet Museum has opened a personal exhibition of the tapestry master, Honoured Artist Adil Shikhaliyev.

Around 30 tapestries are on display as part of the exhibition "My Motherland," dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the artist's creative activity, Azernews reports.

Acting Director of the National Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, who spoke at the event, stressed that the exhibition features Adil Shikhaliyev's art works "Letter from Garabagh," "Path of Victory," "Shusha" (triptych), "My Motherland," "Wedding in Shusha," dedicated to historical events, the portrait of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, "Resettlement" tapestry, enriched with national ornaments.

He underlined that the artist's art pieces are demonstrated at exhibitions held both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Farhad Khalilov, congratulated the Honoured Artist, noting that he had known Adil Shikhaliyev since his youth.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, head of the Decorative and Applied Arts Section at the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Aydin Radjabov, emphasised that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Adil Shikhaliyev's creativity.

In her speech, director of the National Art Museum and curator of the exhibition Shirin Malikova said that the tapestry master specially prepared new works for this exhibition.

She noted that the film shown at the opening ceremony includes footage depicting the process of creating works.

Honoured Artist Adil Shikhaliyev said that along with tapestries, the exhibition displays threads that he painted with natural dyes, which gave life to his ideas, and plants used in dyeing.

At the exhibition, viewers got acquainted with works on the Absheron theme: "Pomegranate Garden," "Mossy Stones," "Absheron," and "Golden Fish," which is an important part of the artist's work, as well as various thematic tapestries with images of real and mythical animals, flowers, and trees.

Art connoisseurs discovered the artist's creative world and created such magnificent art pieces as "Land of Lights" and "Autumn Flowers."

The exhibition will last until March 6.

